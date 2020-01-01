Left Menu
Development News Edition

T S Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled, scholars and fans all agog for intimate info

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:23 IST
T S Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled, scholars and fans all agog for intimate info

A collection of 1,131 letters from Nobel laureate and renowned American-Anglo writer T S Eliot to his muse and confidant Emily Hale will be unveiled for research at a US university on Thursday, a momentous occasion for scholars and fans who are hopeful that the trove will offer insight into the more intimate details about the author's work and romantic relationship. Dating from 1930 to 1957, the letters are the largest single series of Eliot's correspondence and among the best-known sealed literary archives in the world.

On January 2, 2020, a collection of 1,131 letters from Eliot to his lifelong friend Hale will open for research at Princeton University Library (PUL), the varsity said in a statement. Hale donated the letters to the PUL more than 60 years ago. She gave the letters with the stipulation that they remain sealed until 50 years after the death of Eliot or Hale, whoever survived the other. Eliot died in 1965 and Hale soon thereafter, in 1969.

"The approaching release of Eliot's letters to Hale is already generating excitement on campus," said Joshua Kotin, associate professor of English at Princeton. "Students who have been fascinated by 'The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock' (1915) and 'The Waste Land' (1922) are now asking questions about Eliot himself. But this interest is not limited to Eliot's love life. Students are excited to learn more about Eliot's religious conversion and attitudes toward women, and about his decisions at Faber & Faber and their impact on British culture," Kotin said.

In the letters, scholars and Eliot fans will likely learn more about his relationship with Hale, who has been described as his muse and confidant; his personal and professional experiences as a writer, critic and editor at Faber & Faber and The Criterion; and his overall thoughts regarding the contemporary literary scene, the statement said. Hale's donated collection also included photographs, ephemera, clippings and a brief narrative she wrote about her relationship with Eliot. After the collection opens, scholars and librarians will be able to delve into and share more information about the content.

Romantic speculation has surrounded the Eliot and Hale relationship over the last few decades, inspiring novels such as Martha Cooley's "The Archivist" and Steven Carroll's "Eliot Quartet" series. Such speculation has added to the literary and academic curiosity about the content of the letters. A Boston native, Hale was a speech and drama teacher at Simmons College, Milwaukee-Downer College, Scripps College and Smith College. She and Eliot initially met in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1912 when Eliot attended Harvard University, and they rekindled their friendship in 1927. When Eliot moved to England, the pair corresponded frequently.

When the collection was initially unsealed at PUL in October for processing and cataloging, the letters were still in their original envelopes and bundles, as Hale presumably kept them, according to Chloe Pfendler, processing archivist for the manuscripts division in PUL's Special Collections. "Eliot burned Hale's letters, so we will not know her own views beyond his responses to them. As the 50-year-moratorium ends and the archive is opened to scholars at the new year, we will begin to learn far more about Eliot's thought during this period of historical and, for him, personal upheaval," said professor of English at Princeton and editor of the Princeton Series of Contemporary Poets Susan Stewart, who was present when the letters were unsealed by PUL staff.

"Students in our modernist poetry courses and the graduate students and faculty involved in our lively modernism group are eagerly looking forward to exploring the archive and sharing the news. Eliot is the rare poet who is also a vital critic and thinker; the contribution of the letters to our understanding of his work promises to be immeasurable," Stewart said. The Eliot letters are under copyright until 2035 and will not be available for access online. Researchers can access the collection on a first-come, first-served basis in Firestone Library's Special Collections, the statement said.

Born in 1965 in Missouri, Eliot was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948, "for his outstanding, pioneer contribution to present-day poetry". He moved to England in 1914 and would settle, work and marry there. He became a British subject in 1927 at the age of 39, subsequently renouncing his American passport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest...

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Punjab: CM lauds marked improvement in several key sectors under SDGs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lauded the marked improvement in several key sectors under the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in the state, while calling for more aggressive efforts to boost performance in oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020