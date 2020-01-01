Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak govt approves amendment to Army Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:33 IST
Pak govt approves amendment to Army Act

The Pakistan government in an emergency meeting on Wednesday approved amendments to the Army Act, nearly four weeks after it assured the Supreme Court of passing a legislation on the extension and reappointment of an Army chief within six months. Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure through a notification on August 19. However, on November 26, the Supreme Court suspended the government order, citing irregularities in the manner the army chief, a close confidant of the prime minister, was granted an extension.

On November 28, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the apex court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member bench, announced the verdict after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

In Wednesday's meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Khan, the amendments made to the clauses related to the Army chief's tenure and extension were passed unanimously, the Dawn News reported. The amended Bill will now be presented before the Parliament in order to come into effect.

Though the details regarding the amendments are not yet clear, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said it include a proposal to extend the tenure of all the three services chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter

Sarmeen Syria, Jan 1 AFP Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had ...

Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

Berlin, Jan 1 AP A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to ...

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa secure vital win

London, Jan 1 AFP Alireza Jahanbakhshs spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampards New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley. Chelse...

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim

A man and a woman, both doctors, who went missing from the national capital on Christmas have been traced to Sikkim and will be landing in New Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. They said that on December 31, first the male doctor was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020