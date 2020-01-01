Left Menu
2 dead, officer hurt after exchange of gunfire in Omaha

  • PTI
  • Omaha
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 22:33 IST
Two people were found dead and a police officer was wounded after an exchange of gunfire at a housing complex in Omaha, authorities said. The New Year's Eve shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower shortly after 10 pm, Omaha police Deputy Chief Scott Gray said.

Two officers encountered an armed man in the hallway on the fifth floor, Gray said. It was not immediately clear what prompted the ensuing exchange of gunfire. Police said the armed man was killed and one officer was shot in the leg. Police then found a dead woman inside an apartment, police spokesman Joe Nickerson said Wednesday.

Police were still trying to determine the sequence of events, including when and how the woman died. The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive. Police weren't certain if both officers fired their guns.

Names of the people killed and the officers involved were not released. Police said both officers are veterans of the force. Nickerson said more information was expected to be released later Wednesday. Neighbors said they weren't sure if they heard fireworks or gunshots.

"I didn't hear anything, but like I said everybody's been shooting tonight. I wasn't sure if it was fireworks or what it was," Melody Jackson, told KETV. Nickerson said the apartment complex is for low-income residents and is operated by the Omaha Housing Authority.

