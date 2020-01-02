Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia fires: State of emergency declared in New South Wales, evacuation ordered

Authorities in New South Wales have declared a state of emergency and are planning to carry out forced evacuations from fire-affected area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:13 IST
Australia fires: State of emergency declared in New South Wales, evacuation ordered
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in New South Wales have declared a state of emergency and are planning to carry out forced evacuations from the fire-affected area. The NSW Rural Fire Service has set up a tourist level zone from NSW coastal town of Batemans Bay down to the Victoria border and has urged all visitors to evacuate before Saturday, CNN reported.

Seven people have died from the fires in the last 24 hours. Evacuation in several areas is becoming difficult as several communities are cut off. There are 24 such isolated communities. Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and aren't likely to stop anytime soon. Australia is still in the early months of summer and temperatures typically peak in January and February.

"The fire season still has a long time to run," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Use 1992 Yugoslavia precedent for Russians in Tokyo -historian

Clean Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in individual events at this years Tokyo Games under the banner of Independent Olympic Participants, historian Bill Mallon suggests.It is a designation used for athletes from Yugoslavia in...

Turkish police detain four pilots over Ghosn's escape -NTV

Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.Ghosn, one of the worlds best-k...

Ghosn 'had second French passport' says source

Tokyo, Jan 2 AFP Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, had a second French passport, a source said Thursday, as authorities raided his Tokyo residence as part of a probe into the embarrassing securi...

Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash

Taipei, Jan 2 AFP Taiwans top military chief was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president. The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020