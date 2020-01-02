Australia fires: State of emergency declared in New South Wales, evacuation ordered

Authorities in New South Wales have declared a state of emergency and are planning to carry out forced evacuations from the fire-affected area. The NSW Rural Fire Service has set up a tourist level zone from NSW coastal town of Batemans Bay down to the Victoria border and has urged all visitors to evacuate before Saturday, CNN reported.

Seven people have died from the fires in the last 24 hours. Evacuation in several areas is becoming difficult as several communities are cut off. There are 24 such isolated communities. Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and aren't likely to stop anytime soon. Australia is still in the early months of summer and temperatures typically peak in January and February.

"The fire season still has a long time to run," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a news conference.

