France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt
France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.
"If Mr. Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr. Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," Pannier-Runacher told France's BFM news channel. (AFP) AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
