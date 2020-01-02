France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.

"If Mr. Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr. Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," Pannier-Runacher told France's BFM news channel. (AFP) AMS

