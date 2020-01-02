REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year's Day protests - police Hong Kong police arrested about 400 people in New Year's Day protests after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiralled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

IRAQ-SECURITY/USA Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. Embassy after protests

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassy's perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE Emerging from the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president's attempts to keep his financial records secret. USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 mln in Q4 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, outpacing the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.

BUSINESS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/HSBC

HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised HSBC is being drawn into Hong Kong's political turmoil with protesters attacking some of its branches and graffiti daubed on the famous pair of lions that guard its city-centre headquarters.

NISSAN-GHOSN/ Trial delay helped to push Ghosn to flee Japan - sources

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn decided to flee Japan after learning that his trial had been delayed until April 2021 and also because he had not been allowed to speak to his wife, sources close to Ghosn said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-ENVIRONMENT/PLASTIC Thailand kicks off 2020 with plastic bag ban

Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores, continuing a campaign launched by the government and retailers towards a complete ban in 2021 to reduce waste and debris in the sea. PEOPLE-JUSTIN BIEBER/

Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVID STERN/

Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand' Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said.

TENNIS-CLIJSTERS/ Kids first, tournaments second, says comeback queen Clijsters

Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY (PIX) (TV)

Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts say.

2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT NEW YORK-STABBING/ (PIX)

Suspect in stabbings at Hasidic rabbi's New York home due in court Grafton Thomas, from Greenwood Lake, New York, is due to return to court in the town of Ramapo on Friday after he was arraigned on Sunday on five counts of attempted murder and ordered held on $5 million bail.

3 Jan POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) Conservative and Greens leaders present details of coalition deal

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz and Greens leader Werner Kogler present the details of their coalition deal a day after it was struck. Kurz has said it is "the best of both worlds", combining environmentally friendly economic reforms and his trademark hard line on immigration. 2 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GREECE-CYPRUS/ISRAEL-PIPELINE (PIX) (TV) Greece, Israel, Cyprus sign deal on gas pipeline

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nicos Anastasiades, the president of Cyprus, attend signing of an agreement on the so-called EastMed pipeline in Athens by their energy ministers. 2 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani addresses latest developemnts

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani set to deliver a Friday sermon in which he addresses the latest political developments. 3 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CONGO-ARTS/SINGER (PIX) (TV)

Prize-winning Congolese singer says success ‘didn’t fall from the sky’ Celine Banza, a 22 year-old Congolese singer, won the prestigious Radio France International Discovery Award in November. She is still getting used to the glare of the limelight and hopes the prize will jumpstart her international career.

3 Jan BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-BUDGET/ Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte likely to sign the $80 billion budget for 2020

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte likely to sign the 4.1 trillion pesos ($80.8 billion) national government budget that would help achieve its target of 6.5%-7.5% GDP growth this year. 3 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.