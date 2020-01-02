Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:18 IST
Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Golden Globes, known as the "party of the year", is going with a meatless menu for its 77th annual awards show. Guests will be served a 100 percent plant-based meal just ahead of showtime on Sunday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Thursday that it wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. "If there's a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said.

"The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis." The annual awards ceremony will air on NBC and be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Soria said there was some initial push back about changing the menu just about two weeks before the show, but the hotel eventually agreed on the new menu. "People were basically saying it's too late, we're ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that," he said.

"But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, (the hotel) accepted the change completely. They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that were not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy." Matthew Morgan, an executive chef at The Beverly Hilton, called the menu change initially surprising. But he ultimately understood it would send a positive message. "It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu," he said. "But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That's something I stand behind myself."

Items on the main entree include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. A chilled golden beet soup will be served as an appetizer. HFPA partnered with Icelandic Glacial, a naturally alkaline and sustainably-sourced natural spring water. The water will be served in glass bottles to eliminate plastic waste in the ballroom and red carpet, which is reused at other events throughout the year.

Soria called the food "excellent" after a recent taste-testing. Morgan said making the change wasn't too difficult. He said the first course was already vegan and the main course was a vegan alternate in which they enhanced the dish to add some "pop and color to the plate".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey questioning individuals over Ghosn flight: Media

Istanbul, Jan 2 AFP Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported Thu...

RBI announces special OMO of Rs 10,000cr on Jan 6

The Reserve Bank on Monday will carry a special simultaneous open market operation to buy and sell government bonds of Rs 10,000 crore each. On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financi...

Sebi confirms ban on BRH Wealth Kreators, 7 others from securities mkt

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday confirmed its interim order barring stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators and seven entities, including three individuals, from the securities market. BRH Wealth Kreators Ltd was formerly known as BMA Wealth Cr...

Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with table-toppers FC Goa in their home match of the Indian Super League here on Friday, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two top sides of the tournament. FC Goa are curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020