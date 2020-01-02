Left Menu
Austrian coalition deal includes corporate tax rate cut to 21% - Kurz

The Austrian coalition deal struck between conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz and the Greens includes cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 25%, Kurz said on Thursday.

The deal also includes cutting the rate for the first three income tax brackets to 20%, 30% and 40% from 25%, 35%, and 42%, Kurz told a news conference with Greens leader Werner Kogler.

