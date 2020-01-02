Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Doubts over Atlantia's lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, sending the Italian infrastructure group's shares down nearly 3% after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the license could be revoked.

Controlled by Italy's Benetton family and in charge of the country's biggest motorway network, Atlantia has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge it operated collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people. A government decree came into force on Tuesday to limit reimbursements owed by the state for the early termination of a concession agreement if the holder failed to meet contractual obligations.

5-star party leader Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said the measures would allow the government to strip Atlantia's motorway business Autostrade per l'Italia of its concession. "The decree kicks off a process for some of the country's infrastructure ... which will allow us to revoke the Benettons' concessions," Di Maio said in a video posted on Facebook.

"I'm not comfortable having these people who failed to maintain (Genoa's) Morandi bridge running 3,000 km of Italian motorways where families travel every day. We need to take back management (of the network)." Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing and said it carried out maintenance of the bridge as required by the contract.

Shares in the company were down 2.8% at 1523 GMT against a 1.3% rise for Italy's blue-chip index. Pressure on Atlantia has intensified after parts of the roof to a highway tunnel operated by Autostrade collapsed near the northern city of Genoa this week, prompting the transport ministry to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

After the meeting the ministry said there would be no increase to tariffs on 95% of the country's motorway network in 2020, further squeezing the country's toll operators. Minister Paola De Micheli asked Autostrade to speed up checks on Italy's outdated motorway network and update the ministry on its progress every 10 days.

Italy's cabinet is expected to discuss Atlantia's motorway concession in one of the first meetings of the new year. The ruling coalition's PD party has been more cautious on the issue than the 5-Star Movement, adding to tensions between the partners in government.

"Autostrade is one of the mines we need to defuse ... it'd be wrong for the coalition to split upon such an important and delicate matter," PD's Junior Infrastructure Minister, Salvatore Margiotta, said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes

U.S. stocks extended their rally into the new year, with all three major indexes hitting record highs on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving glob...

Shia Waqf Board chairman warns against PFI

Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi on Thursday alleged that the people associated with organisations like Popular Front of India PFI are using madrasas to shelter themselves. Many organisations like PFI are flourishing in Indi...

UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession

Doubts over Atlantias lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, sending the Italian infrastructure groups shares down nearly 3 after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the license could be revoked.Controlle...

Sena-Cong-NCP hold meeting over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation

A meeting of leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress is underway at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat here over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020