5.6 magnitude earthquake reported off the coast of Japan

Hasaki [Japan], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.6-magnitude earthquake took place on Thursday near the east coast of Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was registered at 18:23 GMT with its epicentre located 41 kilometres (25.4 miles) northeast of the town of Hasaki at the depth of 32 kilometres (19.8 miles).

There is no information on possible casualties and damage. (Sputnik/ANI)

