Multiple rockets launched at Baghdad International Airport kills seven

Multiple rockets were launched here on Friday at the Baghdad International Airport, located near the US and Iraqi military installations, killing seven people, including a senior official with the Iran-backed militia. Local reports suggest the rockets launched were aimed at the senior officials of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Muhammad Reza Al-Jabri, who was killed after getting hit by the rocket, reported RT.

Soon after, all flights were canceled and US forces were seen flying their chopper over the area, According to media reports, the projectiles landed next to the passenger exit terminal and reportedly injured several Iraqi military personnel.

This comes at the backdrop of the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad following US air-strikes at five facilities linked to Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

