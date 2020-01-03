Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 08:35 IST
Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

Tehran, Jan 3 (AFP) Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds unit Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said the report. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 202 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when ...

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said Thursday.General Soleimani was active...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020