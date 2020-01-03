Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

Tehran, Jan 3 (AFP) Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds unit Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said the report. (AFP) PMS

