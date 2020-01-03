Reactions to the killing of Iranian general Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack, a militia spokesman said.
Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a U.S. airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF: "The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani... will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous," Zarif said in a statement.
On Twitter, he said the assassination of Soleimani was "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation." "The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in the post.
U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO VIA TWITTER: "Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more."
FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region... President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."
U.S. SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER: "Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."
U.S. SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY: Murphy, a Democrat, said while Soleimani was "an enemy of the United States," the killing could put more Americans at risk.
"One reason we don't generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed," Murphy said on Twitter. "That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight."
FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY: "Qassem Soleimani was an arch-terrorist with American blood on his hands," Haley said on Twitter. "His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. "Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing."
MOHSEN REZAEI, FORMER COMMANDER OF IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS: "He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America," Rezaei, who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.
