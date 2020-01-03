4 killed in Lanka helicopter crash

At least four people were killed when a Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashed in the central hilly area of Haputhale on Friday.

The Chinese built Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in a mountainous area, killing all four people on board, officials said.

The chopper had departed on a reconnaissance mission from the southern military airport at Weerawila when it crashed.

