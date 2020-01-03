Iran and 'free nations of region' to avenge general's killing: Rouhani
Tehran, Jan 3 (AFP) Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday.
"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website. (AFP) PMS
PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Hasan Rouhani
- Qasem Soleimani
- Iran
- United States
- Revolutionary Guards
ALSO READ
Smog forces schools shut again in Iran's Tehran province
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran air pollution forces week-long school closure
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad