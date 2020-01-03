Iran and 'free nations of region' to avenge general's killing: Rouhani

Tehran, Jan 3 (AFP) Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday.

"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website. (AFP) PMS

