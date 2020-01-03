Left Menu
Iraq anti-govt protesters sing, dance after Soleimani death

  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:22 IST
Baghdad, Jan 3 (AFP) Iraqis who have demonstrated for months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and dance Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander, an AFP photographer said. "Oh Qasem Soleimani, this is a divine victory," they cheered in Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, the epicentre of their movement.

"This is God's revenge for the blood of those killed," one added, after nearly 460 people were killed in violence that many demonstrators have blamed on Iran-backed security forces. (AFP) PMS PMS

