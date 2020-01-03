Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia flood rescuers hunt for missing after 43 killed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:54 IST
Indonesia flood rescuers hunt for missing after 43 killed
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indonesian rescuers mounted a desperate search Friday for those missing after flash floods and landslides sparked by torrential rains killed at least 43 people across the Jakarta region while health authorities raced to prevent disease outbreaks. Around a dozen people were still unaccounted for after record rains that started on New Year's Eve pounded the capital and left swathes of the megalopolis, home to some 30 million, underwater and with thousands homeless.

Around 192,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, according to authorities, with many unable to return to waterlogged homes in neighborhoods turned into wastelands of debris and overturned cars. "We're encouraging people whose houses are still inundated to go to a safer place," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo.

The agency said 43 people had been confirmed dead in Greater Jakarta and neighboring Lebak regency in the south of Java island. Waters had receded in many areas and power, which had been shut off across many districts, was being restored.

In hard-hit Bekasi, on the outskirts of the city, swampy streets were littered with debris and crushed cars lying on top of each other -- with waterline marks reaching as high as buildings' second floors. The government said Friday it would start cloud seeding to the west of the capital -- inducing rain using chemicals sprayed from planes -- to prevent approaching rainfall from pounding the region.

Using inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, including children and seniors, rescuers said they were targeting the hardest-hit areas of the city on Friday. Shelters filled up with many refugees, including infants, resting on thin mats as food and drinking water ran low.

"It's impossible for me to go back to my home," said 72-year-old Lumongga Siregar. "We have no clean water right now ... and we're hoping for more food because there isn't much," she added.

Mother Dewi Puspitasari worried about her one-year-old daughter's health. "The blanket and mat I've got here aren't thick enough for her and we're scared she will get sick," she told AFP.

Indonesia's health ministry said it deployed some 11,000 health workers and soldiers to distribute medicine, disinfectant hygiene kits and food in a bid to stave off outbreaks of Hepatitis A, mosquito-borne Dengue fever and other illnesses, including infections linked to contact with dead animals. In hard-hit Lebak outside Jakarta, residents started the slow process of cleaning up their deluged homes.

"Everything's gone," said shop owner Aminah, who goes by one name. "I couldn't bring anything ... I left it all because I got scared at how high the water was getting."

Around Jakarta, a family -- including a four and nine-year-old -- died of suspected gas poisoning from a portable power generator, while an eight-year-old boy killed in a landslide and an 82-year-old pensioner were also among the victims. Others died from drowning or hypothermia, while one 16-year-old boy was electrocuted by a power line. Most services have been restored although some commuter train lines were still suspended Friday.

Jakarta is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late November. But this week's disaster marked Jakarta's worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed after the city was inundated by monsoon rains.

"This year's flooding was phenomenally bad because of the extremely high rainfall," said Yayat Supriatna, a Jakarta-based urban planning expert. But Jakarta's myriad infrastructure problems, including poor drainage and rampant overdevelopment, worsened the situation, he added.

"Yes, the weather conditions were terrible, but this was exacerbated by awful urban planning," Supriatna said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced a plan to move the country's capital to Borneo island to take the pressure off Jakarta, which suffers from some of the world's worst traffic jams and is fast sinking due to excessive groundwater extraction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

No gathering expected, adequate security deployed in Seelampur: DCP Ved Prakash

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya on Friday said that there was adequate patrolling and security arrangements deployed in the area near Seelampur and there were no inputs about any gathering or protests in the region. We are i...

Flights suspended in Libya's capital due to rocket fire - official

Flights were suspended until further notice at the only functioning airport in Libyas capital Tripoli on Friday due to rockets falling nearby, an airport official said.Mitiga Airport has been repeatedly closed and reopened in recent years b...

Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline Coachella 2020

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April.Other high-profile ac...

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020