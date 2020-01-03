Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel braces for Iranian retaliation after Soleimani assassination

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:59 IST
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation after Soleimani assassination
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Israel's defense minister summoned the country's military and security chiefs to Tel Aviv on Friday in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

As Iranian officials vowed revenge, the government of America's closest ally in the Middle East gave no immediate public response to the deaths of Soleimani and of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad. But Israel Army Radio said the military had gone on heightened alert, amid fears that Iran could strike through its regional allies such as Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah to the north, or through Palestinian militant group Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

"They will wait for the right moment to exact revenge, perhaps by firing into Israeli territory through Shiite militias in Syria and perhaps even from Gaza," Ron Ben-Yishai, a commentator for Israeli news outlet Ynet, wrote on its website. In Gaza, Hamas - which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran - condemned Soleimani's killing and sent its "dearest condolences" to Iran.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Greece, Defence Minister Naftali Bennett called senior commanders together on Friday morning for a "situational assessment," ministry officials said. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter the Mount Hermon ski resort - which lies in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights close to the fortified frontier with Syria - had been closed "following an assessment of the situation."

He added: "There are no further instructions to the residents of the Golan Heights area and routine activities continue as normal." Israel has long regarded Soleimani as a major threat. In August last year, the military said it had foiled a Quds Force attack, administered by Soleimani, involving multiple drones from Syria.

And Israel accused him of leading Quds Force efforts to establish a precision-guided missiles program for Hezbollah. Israeli media commentators said that ministers in Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government had been asked not to comment publicly on Soleimani's killing.

"The goal is clear: not to unnecessarily complicate Israel and keep the message as unified as possible," said Dana Weiss, chief political analyst for Israel's Channel 12 news. But Yair Lapid, an opposition lawmaker, congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter for killing those responsible for "murderous terrorist acts from Damascus to Buenos Aires" and that Soleimani's "blood is forfeit."

Hamas said Soleimani "had a senior role in supporting Palestinian resistance in all fields". It extended "its dearest condolences to the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran at the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani." Gaza-based Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Twitter that the assassination "opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability. The USA bears the responsibility for that." (Writing by Stephen Farrell. Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem, and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

No gathering expected, adequate security deployed in Seelampur: DCP Ved Prakash

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya on Friday said that there was adequate patrolling and security arrangements deployed in the area near Seelampur and there were no inputs about any gathering or protests in the region. We are i...

Flights suspended in Libya's capital due to rocket fire - official

Flights were suspended until further notice at the only functioning airport in Libyas capital Tripoli on Friday due to rockets falling nearby, an airport official said.Mitiga Airport has been repeatedly closed and reopened in recent years b...

Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline Coachella 2020

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April.Other high-profile ac...

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020