Iraq Hashed commander calls all fighters to 'be ready' after US strike

Najaf, Jan 3 (AFP) A commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force called its fighters to be on alert Friday following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us," said Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP. (AFP) PMS

