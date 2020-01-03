Iraq Hashed commander calls all fighters to 'be ready' after US strike
Najaf, Jan 3 (AFP) A commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force called its fighters to be on alert Friday following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
"All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us," said Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP. (AFP) PMS
PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qasem Soleimani
- Iraq
- Najaf
- Hashed alShaabi
- Qais alKhazali
- Asaib Ahl alHaq
ALSO READ
Political deadlock delays choice of new PM to steer Iraq out of crisis
Iraq protests take toll on economy, vulnerable suffer most
UPDATE 1-Iraq's Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
Sweden sentences Iraqi man of spying for Iran
Iraq: US Forces capture leader of paramilitary Sunni tribal fighters