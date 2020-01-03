Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia hands over to Pakistan Qandeel's absconding brother and suspect in her murder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:26 IST
Saudi Arabia hands over to Pakistan Qandeel's absconding brother and suspect in her murder
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia has handed over social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch's brother, an absconding suspect in her gruesome murder, to Pakistan, days after he was arrested in the Gulf kingdom, according to a media report. Fouzia Azeem, better known as Qandeel, was strangled to death by her brother Waseem Khan at her home in Multan in the Punjab province on July 15, 2016, in a chilling murder that sent shock waves across Pakistan, triggering an outpouring of grief on social media and igniting fierce debate over the prevalence of "honour killings" of women.

Waseem had confessed to the murder of his 26-year-old sister and said she had brought "disrepute" to the "family's honour" with her risque videos and statements posted on social media. The International Criminal Police Organization's (Interpol) cell in Saudi Arabia arrested Muzaffar Iqbal, brother, and suspect in Qandeel's murder, on Wednesday as part of their job to tackle international crime, Geo News reported.

The arrest was made on the Pakistani government's 2016 request to Saudi Arabia as Iqbal was residing in the country at the time. Iqbal has been accused of aiding and abetting in Qandeel's murder, the report said. Following Qandeel's murder, her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son, accomplice Haq Nawaz and others.

An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 had also named two of their other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif. In October last year, Arif, another absconding suspect, and brother, was arrested with the help of Interpol from Saudi Arabia and transferred to Multan.

In September, a model court had sentenced Waseem to life in prison for murdering his sister after he admitted to drugging and killing his sister. Six others, including Mufti Abdul Qavi and Qandeel's two brothers Shaheen and Arif — were acquitted in the case.

On August 22, the court had rejected the August 21 appeal of late model's parents to acquit their sons as they had forgiven them. Prior to that, however, her parents had refused to pardon their sons and had called for capital punishment in the case.

Qandeel had become famous for her bold social media pictures, videos, and comments. But those posts in which she spoke of trying to change "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan were considered outrageous by the largely conservative Pakistani community. Described as Pakistan's Kim Kardashian, Qandeel built a modeling career on the back of her social media fame. She faced frequent backlash and death threats but continued to post her pictures and videos.

The 2016 killing sparked fierce debate in Pakistan over the prevalence of "honour killings" of women. Every year over 1,000 women are murdered in Pakistan in so-called 'honour killings' committed by their male relatives.

Qandeel's murder restarted the debate in the Muslim-majority country that led to the passing of an amendment to Pakistan's Penal Code in October 2016, allowing the police to take over from the victim's family as the main complainant in the case of an "honour killing". The amendment made it impossible for Qandeel's family to use the country's laws that allow close relatives of murder victims to pardon the killers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Electric cars rise to record 42.4% market share in Norway in 2019

The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9 last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival automakers in 2020.Fully electric cars made up 42.4 of sales in the...

'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav': BJP launches drive to seek people's suggestion for manifesto

The BJP on Friday launched its Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav campaign to take suggestions from people to draft its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president M...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will "light the fuse" of war

Iraqs prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said it would light the fuse of war.The United States killed Soleimani, head of...

Hyundai opens bookings for compact sedan Aura

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Friday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming compact sedan Aura. The Aura, which will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, can be booked with a down payment of Rs 10,000 at Hyundai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020