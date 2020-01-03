Left Menu
Development News Edition

After YSRCP MP's letter to Jaishankar, Islamabad to release 20 fishermen

After YSRCP lawmaker V Vijayasai Reddy urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to seek the release of captured fishermen by Pakistan, Islamabad has announced that it will release 20 Indians on January 6.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:41 IST
After YSRCP MP's letter to Jaishankar, Islamabad to release 20 fishermen
YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

After YSRCP lawmaker V Vijayasai Reddy urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to seek the release of captured fishermen by Pakistan, Islamabad has announced that it will release 20 Indians on January 6. In a letter to Indian High Commission dated December 31, Pakistan Foreign Ministry informed that repatriation of fishermen will take place on January 06 via Wagah Border. The ministry has asked the high commission to nominate a representative to receive the fishermen.

The 20 fishermen are from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts and were captured by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) off Gujarat coast by breaching into Indian waters. They are among the 483 Indian fishermen captured by Pakistan in December 2018. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Pakistan presents its compliments to the High Commission of Republic of India in Islamabad and has the honour to convey the decision of the Government of Pakistan to release repatriate following twenty fishermen to India via Wagah Border on 06.01.2020," the ministry letter stated, along with a list of names of fishermen.

India has called for early release and repatriation of the prisoners, missing defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan's custody. Reddy, in August, had written a letter to Jaishankar urging him to expedite the process of repatriation of fishermen captured by Pakistan. In his letter, he had noted that the fishermen were illegally captured by PMSA by entering into "our territorial waters".

The MP has said that he along with the family members of the captured fishermen had met the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on the issue and was assured by her that she would try through diplomatic channels to get the fishermen released. "I request you to kindly use your good office to expedite the process of bringing them (fishermen) back to India," Reddy wrote in his letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Electric cars rise to record 42.4% market share in Norway in 2019

The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9 last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival automakers in 2020.Fully electric cars made up 42.4 of sales in the...

'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav': BJP launches drive to seek people's suggestion for manifesto

The BJP on Friday launched its Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav campaign to take suggestions from people to draft its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president M...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will "light the fuse" of war

Iraqs prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said it would light the fuse of war.The United States killed Soleimani, head of...

Hyundai opens bookings for compact sedan Aura

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Friday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming compact sedan Aura. The Aura, which will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, can be booked with a down payment of Rs 10,000 at Hyundai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020