US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to 'depart Iraq immediately'
The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. "US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.
