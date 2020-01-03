Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue path of Iranian commander after U.S. strike - TV

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi'ite militia group would continue the path of Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. airstrike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.

Nasrallah said the United States would not be able to achieve its goals with this "big crime" and just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters, Al Manar reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.