Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Force

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the head of the unit after Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike earlier today in Baghdad, local media reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:53 IST
Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Force
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the head of the unit after Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike earlier today in Baghdad, local media reported. Tasnim News Agency quoted a statement by Khamenei as saying that the force's programme will remain "unaltered from the time of Ghaani's predecessor."

"Following the martyrdom of glorious General Haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps", Khamenei said, as reported by Sputnik. Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others, were killed in the airstrike carried out by the United States near Baghdad's international airport.

The strike has escalated tensions between the US and Iran, with Tehran vowing to take a "vigorous revenge" for the killing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Two Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals, carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were arrested from Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. Acting on specific inputs, Lachhu Kunjam 40 and Kosa Uika 35 were apprehended on Thursday evening ...

Soccer-Sheffield United set to sign Rodwell on short-term deal

Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday. The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end o...

Cricketer Sharma lays foundation for stadium, training centre

Cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday laid the foundation stone for a cricket stadium and training centre at Heartfulness Institute headquarters near here. He met the spiritual master Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, the guide of Heartfulnes...

HC denies bail to woman accused of abducting, robbing man on pretext of finalising bitcoin trade deal

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a woman who allegedly abducted two men and robbed them of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of finalising a deal in bitcoin trade. The court said that in view of the seriousness and gravity of the offence, no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020