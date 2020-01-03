Left Menu
UPDATE 1-France opens rape investigation after book accuses famed writer of child abuse

  • Paris
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The French public prosecutor's office said on Friday it was opening a probe into allegations of rape of a child after a woman published a book saying that she had been sexually abused by a prominent author when she was 14.

Vanessa Springora, 47, head of the Julliard publishing house, made the allegation in her book Le Consentement (Consent). "After having analyzed the work 'Consent', published on Jan. 2, the Paris prosecutor has today opened a probe for rape committed against a minor aged under 15, in connection, notably, to Vanessa Springora", the statement said.

The investigation will focus on the facts described by Vanessa Springora in her book but also seek to identify other potential victims subject to the same crimes in France or abroad, the statement added. Springora's book follows a stream of allegations of sexual violence in France triggered by the #MeToo movement in the wake of the scandal surrounding Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct dating back decades by more than 70 women. He has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual. Springora's book has sent shockwaves through the French literary world and revived a longstanding debate over permissive attitudes of the intelligentsia towards sexual abuse.

Ahead of the book's publication, French culture Minister Franck Riester had said in a tweet: "A literary aura does not guarantee impunity." He also wrote: "I lend my full support to all the victims that find the courage to break the silence."

