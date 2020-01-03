Left Menu
Flight operations at Nepal's international airport halted due to weather condition, power outage

Flight operations were halted at Nepal's sole International airport in capital Kathmandu on Friday due to adverse weather condition and power outage, an airport official said.

  Kathmandu
  Updated: 03-01-2020 18:11 IST
The visibility at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu slumped to 1200 metres on Friday afternoon due to the dense fog, airport official Devendra KC told ANI.

Several flights to and fro other domestic airports in the Himalayan country were also disrupted due to poor visibility since Friday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

