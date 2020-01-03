Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu hurries home after Hezbollah calls for revenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:20 IST
Netanyahu hurries home after Hezbollah calls for revenge
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Greece and flew home Friday as Lebanon's Hezbollah demanded revenge for the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike. A source in Netanyahu's office said that the premier was returning from Athens but did not elaborate.

Following Friday morning's killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel's closest ally, to be avenged. "Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

The Israeli army on Friday closed a ski resort in the annexed Golan Heights, which border Lebanon and Syria. "Following a security assessment, it was decided to close Mount Hermon to visitors today," an army spokeswoman told AFP.

"There are no further instructions for civilians in the area." The ski resort on Mount Hermon lies in the Israeli-occupied part of the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed in a move still not recognised by most of the international community.

Across the armistice line sits the Shiite Hezbollah, Israel's bitter foe with which it fought in 2006. There has so far been no official Israeli comment on the killing of Soleimani.

Israel's security cabinet was to hold an emergence session Friday, Israeli media said. The papers reported that Netanyahu had ordered ministers not to comment on the killing.

Yair Lapid, a senior member of the Blue and White alliance seeking to unseat Netanyahu, was however quick to congratulate President Donald Trump in a Facebook post. "He who led murderous terrorist attacks from Damascus to Buenos Aires and was responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocents got the end he deserved.

"The Iranian regime is a terror regime and, against terror, determination and strength are required," Lapid wrote. In the Gaza Strip, the Islamist Hamas movement which rules the territory, condemned Soleimani's killing but did not make any overt threats.

"Hamas sends its condolences to the Iranian leadership and people," a statement said. "Hamas condemns this American crime which raises tension in the region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

German zoo reopens after deadly New Year fire at ape house

Berlin, Jan 3 AP Krefeld Zoo in western Germany reopened Friday, two days after a deadly fire swept through a primate enclosure killing dozens of animals. Investigators believe the blaze which killed more than 30 animals including five ora...

Dozens 'trapped' in rubble of Cambodia building collapse

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in southern Cambodia on Friday trapping dozens of workers under the rubble, police said, as rescuers pulled eight injured survivors from the wreckage. The building in coastal Kep province ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices jumped nearly 3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the U.S. killing of Irans top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers. Traders were cle...

Man 'neutralized' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

Man neutralized after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020