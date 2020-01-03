Cambodia building collapses with two dead, more trapped

A building under construction in Cambodia collapsed on Friday with more than 30 people on site, killing at least two workers and leaving others trapped under rubble, officials said. It came a year after another construction site collapsed killing 28 people in Preah Sihanouk province.

Local media said the latest accident came at a seven-story concrete structure in the coastal town of Kep, about 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the capital Phnom Penh. At least two people were killed and 16 people injured, said Kep governor Ken Satha. "We pulled out 17 people, including one dead man and woman," Satha told Reuters.

An estimated 13 workers remained trapped, Cambodia's national police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun said. The cause of the collapse, nature of the structure and ownership of the building were unknown, he added.

"Now, we focus on rescuing people." Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Facebook he would leave to participate in the rescue operations in Kep.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.

