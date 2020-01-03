Egypt appeals against escalation in Iraq following US strike - statement

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was following developments in Iraq with great concern and appealed against any further escalation. The statement came after a U.S. airstrike that killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

"The Foreign Ministry is following with great concern accelerating developments in Iraq, which augur an escalation it is important to avoid," the statement said. "For this reason, Egypt calls for containing the situation and avoiding any escalation."

