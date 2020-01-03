4 people stabbed in Paris, attacker 'neutralised'

An attacker went on a knife rampage in a park in a Parisian suburb, stabbing four people before being "neutralised", the French Police Prefecture said. The four people sustained injuries in the stabbing attack in Villejuif, a commune south of Paris, Loic Travers, the Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region, said citing CNN.

Travers told French news channel BFM TV that the attack took place at around 2 pm (local time). While Travers said that the male attacker has been "neutralised", Police Prefecture has urged the people to avoid the Parc des Hautes-Bruyeres area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

