4 people stabbed in Paris, attacker 'neutralised'
An attacker went on a knife rampage in a park in a Parisian suburb, stabbing four people before being "neutralised", the French Police Prefecture said. The four people sustained injuries in the stabbing attack in Villejuif, a commune south of Paris, Loic Travers, the Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region, said citing CNN.
Travers told French news channel BFM TV that the attack took place at around 2 pm (local time). While Travers said that the male attacker has been "neutralised", Police Prefecture has urged the people to avoid the Parc des Hautes-Bruyeres area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
