Iraqi parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sunday -statement
Iraq's parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad which killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, it said on Friday.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called on lawmakers to hold an emergency session and address the attack, which he called a violation of sovereignty.
