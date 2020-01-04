Bahrain calls for de-escalation after U.S. air strike in Iraq -state news agency
Bahrain said on Friday it is following the developments in Iraq and called for de-escalation after a U.S. air strike, according to the state news agency.
A U.S. air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
