Bahrain calls for de-escalation after U.S. air strike in Iraq -state news agency

Bahrain said on Friday it is following the developments in Iraq and called for de-escalation after a U.S. air strike, according to the state news agency.

A U.S. air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.