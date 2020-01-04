Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists

Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 10:13 IST
Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday. "Today's decision puts more boots on the ground, puts more planes in the sky, puts more ships at sea, and puts more trucks to roll in to support affected communities," Morrison told reporters, as cited by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Morrison further announced that the government has allocated AUD 20 million to lease four water bomber planes, which would be used in the coming weeks amid the predictions that the unprecedented natural disaster would likely turn worse. Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and are unlikely to stop anytime soon, given that the country is still in the early months of summer and temperatures typically peak in January and February.

Morrison's scheduled visit to India later this month has also been called off due to the extraordinary circumstances of the bushfire, diplomatic sources had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Shringla makes farewell call on Pompeo, discusses 'further strengthening' of India-US ties

Indias outgoing Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed further strengthening of the ties between the two countries. Shringla met Pompeo during a farewell call on Friday before leav...

UPDATE 1-Australian government deploys army reservists, third navy ship to support firefighters

The Australian government said on Saturday that up to 3,000 army reservists would be deployed to help communities hit by spreading wildfires and a third navy ship had been readied to support evacuations from coastal towns. It is the first t...

Stars defeat Red Wings, run winning streak to 4

Radek Faksa scored a go-ahead goal on the power play, Esa Lindell had three assists, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Roope Hintz and Joe Pave...

Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53

Eds Updating death toll Jakarta, Jan 4 AFP Tens of thousands of Indonesians were still unable to return to their waterlogged homes Saturday after flooding hit the Jakarta capital region, killing at least 53 people, authorities said.More tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020