Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose McGowan defends tweet apologising to Iran after strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:08 IST
Rose McGowan defends tweet apologising to Iran after strike
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Rose McGowan's tweet that apologized on behalf of the US to Iran for "disrespecting their flag and people" in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country's top general was not anti-American, the actress said in the face of harsh criticism. "I don't support Iran over America. I want America to be better," McGowan said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

Her tweet read: "Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us." The head of Iran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike early Friday. The attack has caused regional tensions to soar.

She faced outrage over Friday's Twitter post, with some suggesting she move to Iran. McGowan acknowledged that her tweet was unusual. "I woke up, I stupidly looked at Twitter. I was going to the bathroom, and I was like, 'what?'" She added that she doesn't believe the governments of either Iran or the US.

"So, I just thought I would do something a little strange or unusual... bloodshed should be avoided if you can," she said. "And I kind of just thought, what if I take a really bizarre way around this. A very strange thought, I understand." McGowan, 46, who is known for her role in the "Scream" movie franchise, was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making her a major figure in the #MeToo movement.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York in a sexual assault case against Weinstein based on allegations from two other women. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in that case and denies any maintains any sexual activity was consensual. McGowan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career before she accused him of rape. An attorney for the mogul has called the suit "meritless".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Soccer-Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom De...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who was killed in a U.S. airstrike that has raised the specter of a wi...

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Maiduguri, Jan 4 AFP Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020