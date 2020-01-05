French anti-terrorism prosecutors to probe knife attack

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's department said on Saturday that it would investigate a knife attack near Paris the previous day.

Investigators earlier said they were not ruling out terrorism after a man went on a rampage with a knife in a park on Friday, killing one person and wounding two. Police shot the man dead.

