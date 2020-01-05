REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

With shouts of "Death to America" , tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

FRANCE-SECURITY French knife attacker was radicalized, anti-terrorism prosecutors say

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors on Saturday took over the investigation of a fatal knife rampage near Paris, saying they had established that the attacker had been radicalized and had carefully planned an act intended to spread terror. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously. USA-TRUMP-RELIGION

Trump tells evangelical rally he will put prayer in schools MIAMI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic opponents would tear down crosses and pledged to bring prayer to public schools at a re-election rally to shore up evangelical support.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN

Ghosn fled Japan after security firm hired by Nissan stopped surveillance TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo residence after a private security firm hired by Nissan Motor Co stopped monitoring him, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

USA-FED-BARKIN Fed policymakers broadly see eye to eye on 2020 outlook

SAN DIEGO/BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers who last year were frequently at odds over where to set U.S. borrowing costs opened 2020 telegraphing confidence in the state of the economy and signaling broad agreement that monetary policy is right where it should be. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

(Reuters) - Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer’s companies. PEOPLE-ROD-STEWART

Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida (Reuters) - The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPCUP

Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson.

GOLF-SENTRY Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

(Reuters) - Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/WEDDING (TV)

A frosty wedding as couples tie the knot at Chinese ice festival Couples brave icy conditions for a different kind of wedding, tying the knot at the Harbin Ice Festival.

5 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Harbin annual ice festival kicks off The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, commonly known as Harbin Ice Festival, officially opens with a fireworks display and a light show.

5 Jan AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/ (PIX) (TV)

Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honors are wide open.

5 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-CHINA/ (TV) China newly-appointed football coach holds news briefing Li Tie, the newly appointed soccer coach of China's national team who replaced Marcello Lippi holds a news conference in Beijing

5 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAQ-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV) Iraqi parliament meets over response to U.S. air strike

Iraq's parliament set to meet and discuss a unified response to a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis with many political leaders calling for a vote to expel U.S. troops. 5 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela congress chooses leadership in key test for Guaido Venezuela's legislature votes whether or not to extend Juan Guaido as the head of parliament, a crucial test for the opposition leader who galvanized efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro but has struggled to bring change to the OPEC nation.

5 Jan USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

Pete Buttigieg seeks to cement front-runner status in New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg is spending the weekend in New Hampshire before heading to Iowa for much of the rest of January as the 2020 Democratic presidential race hurtles toward its first primary votes. He is polling at the top or near it in both states, which are crucial to his chances to becoming the party's 2020 nominee.

5 Jan HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong march to disrupt retail businesses near the border with mainland China Hong Kong anti-government protesters to march in Sheung Shui to disrupt retail businesses near the border with mainland China.

5 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

The Spanish parliament votes on whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as PM The Spanish parliament holds a first vote on whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government. He will need an absolute majority (176 votes) to be elected. Failing that a second vote on Jan 7 will be held.

5 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT IRAQ-SECURITY/LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to speak following U.S. killing of Soleimani Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a televised address during a funeral ceremony rally to be held by the group on Sunday to mourn Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

5 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

GUINNESS-RECORD/JAPAN (PIX) (TV) World's oldest person turns 117

Japan's Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903, turns 117. She has been verified as the world's oldest person. 5 Jan

