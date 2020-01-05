Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power cuts return to South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:03 IST
Power cuts return to South Africa

Johannesburg, Jan 5 (AFP) South Africa's electricity utility Eskom at the weekend resumed power outages, citing a "vulnerable" generating system, just weeks after implementing the severest rationing in recent times. The debt-laden company which generates around 95 percent of the country's electricity, on Sunday said the cuts would last until Monday morning when factories and mines reopen after the year-end break.

It had initially announced a 10-hour rationing that kicked in late Saturday to fix a broken conveyor belt at one of the major coal-fired plants, but on Sunday it extended the outages by another day. Known as "load shedding", the cuts are implemented to prevent a collapse of the electricity grid.

Last year they were implemented in February, October and again in December when Eskom rationed 6,000 megawatts from the national power grid -- plunging the country into its worst darkness in many years. "The system remains constrained and vulnerable, and as such load shedding .... will unfortunately have to continue from 08:00 (0600 GMT) this morning until 05:00 tomorrow morning (Monday)," Eskom said in a Sunday statement.

"Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages," it warned. The latest power cuts also come the weekend before Eskom's newly appointed CEO is expected to report for duty.

Andre de Ruyter is expected to take over the reins at Eskom on Monday, 10 days ahead of his initially scheduled starting date of January 15, reportedly after cabinet intervention. De Ruyter will oversee a plan to turn around the utility which has long struggled to produce enough power due to poorly maintained coal-fired power stations as well as decades of mismanagement and alleged corruption.

A conveyor belt failed on Saturday at the new highly-touted Medupi plant which, along with the Kusile site, "were badly designed and badly constructed", according to the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Eskom has amassed 450 billion rand (USD 30 billion) in debt, which economists warn is a major threat to South Africa's overall economy. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who wants to replace UK's defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?

Britains opposition Labour Party needs a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down following his partys heavy election defeat at the hands of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives. Corbyn said he would r...

Sushil Modi accuses Bihar's opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims about CAA

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and other opposition parties have spread myth among...

Million March organiser booked for violating police guidelines in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police has booked one of the organisers of yesterdays Million March in the city for violating police guidelines. It was organised to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.Mustak Mallik, one of the organisers, has been booked for vi...

Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against Sri Lanka in series-opener

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, here on Sunday. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fracture in his back, returned to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020