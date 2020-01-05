Left Menu
People News Summary: Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

  05-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported. The two men are due to appear in court on Sunday to each face a single charge of simple battery, the Palm Beach Post reported. Four generations of UK royal family pose for photo to mark new decade

Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George to mark the start of a new decade. This is only the second time a portrait of the queen and the three future monarchs has been released, according to the palace. Timeline: The Harvey Weinstein story - From the studio to the courtroom

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful Hollywood executives, who faces criminal sexual assault charges at a jury trial in New York state court next week. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer's companies. A California appeals court ruled that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who appeared in "Leaving Neverland," could pursue their claims because of a change in California law.

