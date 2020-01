Iran's retaliation for Soleimani death to include Haifa, Israeli military centres - ex-commander

A former chief of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran's retaliation over the killing of Iran's pre-eminent military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"Iran's revenge against America for the assassination of Soleimani will be severe... Haifa and Israeli military centers will be included in the retaliation," Mohsen Rezaei said in a televised speech to a gathering of mourners in Tehran.

