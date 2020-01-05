President Macron offers French aid to Australia over bushfires

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday to offer French aid in dealing with Australia's devastating bushfires.

Australian authorities were assessing the damage on Sunday from the most recent fires as cooler conditions provided a temporary respite from the blazes that have ravaged Australia's east coast for weeks.

