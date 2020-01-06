Three rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone -police sources

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Sunday inside the Iraqi capital Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, police sources told Reuters.

Sirens were being sounded and there were no immediate reports of casualties, the sources said. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)

