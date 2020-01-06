Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani Army must stop using terror groups as instruments of foreign policy: Pak dissidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 07:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 07:51 IST
Pakistani Army must stop using terror groups as instruments of foreign policy: Pak dissidents
Flag of Pakistan Image Credit: ANI

A group of dissident Pakistanis has expressed deep disappointment over continuous military intervention and abridgement of democratic freedoms in Pakistan and called on mainstream parties to stand up for civilian supremacy, constitutional governance, and rule of law in the country. The group also demanded that the Pakistan military must put an end to the continuing use of extremist militant groups as instruments of foreign and domestic policy and for that matter treating the western border of the country as the strategic backyard of Pakistan.

Under the banner of South Asians Against Terrorism & For Human Rights (SAATH) Forum, the group that includes Pakistan's former envoy to the US Hussain Haqqani, said the security agencies must close "torture cells and black sites", known as internment centres, and either bring cases against thousands of detainees before the regular courts of law to stand trial or release them unconditionally. "We are also disappointed in Pakistan's mainstream political parties and their willingness to continuously cede space to military intervention and abridgement of democratic freedoms. These parties must practice internal democracy and acknowledge that democracy is not just seeking office through elections," the SAATH said in a resolution.

"Pakistan's mainstream political parties must stand up for civilian supremacy, constitutional governance, and rule of law and not be content with power of patronage granted to them through manipulated elections," it said. The dissident members participated in a fourth edition of the SAATH conference here and also passed the resolution calling for an end to military oppression in Balochistan.

"The security agencies must put an end to enforced disappearances and account for thousands of missing persons and those extra-judicially killed. To that end, there is a dire need for the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to bring closure to the victims of state-sponsored oppression," the resolution said. Prominent among those who participated included US-based columnist Mohammad Taqi, former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, former Ambassador Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed and activist Gulalai Ismail.

Earlier SAATH conferences were held in London in 2016 and 2017 and in Washington DC in 2018. "SAATH 2020 demands that after the merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, life shall be returned to normalcy in the erstwhile FATA. The 25th Constitutional Amendment is implemented effectively, and the military should hand over policing to the police department," the resolution said.

SAATH condemns the brutality of the military against the residents of erstwhile FATA after attacks on the military check posts by the militants. "SAATH recognizes that peace in Pakistan is inextricably linked with peace in Afghanistan and peace in the region. Pakistan should revise its Afghan policy of strategic depth and devise a new policy based on social, economic and academic cooperation between the two countries," the resolution said.

Recognizing that peace in Pakistan is inextricably linked with peace in Afghanistan and peace in the region, the resolution said that Pakistan should revise its Afghan policy of strategic depth and devise a new policy based on social, economic and academic cooperation between the two countries. The resolution demanded that the CPEC project should be reconsidered in light of the views of the peoples of Gilfit-Baltistan, Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

"As currently conceived, this project benefits China only and seems like a ploy to control valuable natural resources, displace populations, and leave the provinces with irreparable environmental damage," it said. The resolution also expressed concerns over some of the recent developments in India including the abrogation of Article 370, Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the wake of the assassination of Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani, can potentially threaten destabilisation of the region, the resolution added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to "right path"

The new head of Chinas liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to the right path. Luo Huini...

Cricket-Australia declare second innings, New Zealand chase 416

Australia declared their second inning closed on 217 for two an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday, presenting New Zealand with an unlikely victory target of 416.New Zealand had five runs added to their...

Soccer-Man Utd's Maguire an injury doubt for League Cup semi - Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss Tuesdays League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who was signed by ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns move by Venezuela's ruling party to seize Congress

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuelas ruling Socialist party to install a new head of Congress after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020