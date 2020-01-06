Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Key facts about new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:05 IST
FACTBOX-Key facts about new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

Luo Huining, 65, has been named the head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of anti-government protests there. He replaced Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017.

The following are some key facts about Luo. - Luo, who is known for enforcing Communist Party discipline, is the first Liaison Office director to have never held a Hong Kong-related position. He is also at an age when top Chinese officials typically retire. The Office, which reports to China's State Council, or cabinet, serves as Beijing's platform to project influence in the city and has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and mainland China for misjudging the situation in the city.

- Luo's appointment comes less than a month after he was given a different job, in the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the national legislature. - From 2016 to November last year, Luo was the top party official in the northern province of Shanxi, where he was tasked with cleaning up a graft-ridden, coal-rich region where corruption was once likened to cancer.

- Shanxi benefited from "all-out efforts to enforce Party discipline", according to a piece Luo wrote in the official People's Daily in 2017. The people of Shanxi felt the disciplinary efforts were "like spring rain washing away the smog", he said. - Luo was previously the party boss of the western province of Qinghai. His first job was as a steel worker in the eastern province of Anhui in the 1970s. He has a doctorate in economics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth

The U.S. stock markets relentless drive higher has caused some nail-biting on Wall Street that the rally is about to end. Geopolitical risks such as the latest escalation of U.S. tensions with Iran - are just one on a list of worries for 2...

INSIGHT-Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale -sources

The Trump administration mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbying the Netherlands government and White House officials sharing a classified...

Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order af...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020