Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:59 IST
Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border

The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from a Pakistani jail on Sunday in a goodwill gesture amidst tense bilateral ties, reached the Wagah Border on Monday. The Indian fishermen, most of whom hail from Andhra Pradesh, were handed over to the Border Security Force by the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

The fishermen left for Lahore on Sunday by train after their release from the Malir District Prison in Karachi, Sindh province. "Upon their arrival, the Edhi Foundation received them at the Lahore railway station and took them to its center where they were provided food and new clothes," a foundation official told PTI.

An official of the Rangers confirmed the handing over of the fishermen to the Indian authorities. Earlier talking to reporters on his release, fisherman Gir Somnath said, "We were arrested at sea by the Pakistan Coast Guard for crossing over to Pakistan waters in November 2018."

District Jail Malir Superintendent Aurangzaib Kango said the released Indians were sentenced to six months imprisonment but their release was delayed because of the process of the completion of their documents and nationality confirmation. He said some 200 Indian fishermen were still imprisoned in Pakistan of whom 189 are fishermen.

The tension between India and Pakistan spiked following New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, revoking the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and also expelled the Indian high commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards winners announced in partnership with Ghana First Lady

Merck Foundation and Ghana First Lady announced the Winners of Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards to break Infertility Stigma Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana - Business Wire India The winners got an opportunity to exhibit ...

Fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand hills; Mukteshwar records -2.2 deg C

Fresh snowfall occurred in the high altitude areas of Uttarakhand on Monday while bone-chilling winds coupled with intermittent showers swept the plains. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers received a fresh spell o...

Trade unions urge people to join nationwide stir on Jan8

Central trade unions on Monday urged civil society to take part in the nationwide strike called jointly by them on January 8 against the anti-labour policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The 24-hour strike called by all maj...

FOCUS-Data's the secret weapon for Rappi, SoftBank's big bet in Latin America

Were going to help you understand your missed opportunities, the boss of the delivery app Rappi tells restaurants and food brands. Why Wednesday is maybe not the best day for you, or why lunch is better than dinner.Sebastian Mejias pitch mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020