Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:45 IST
UK's most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A man described as "the most prolific rapist in British legal history" has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offenses against 48 men. Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 men apparently having been filmed while being abused when they were in his apartment. Many were unconscious at the time.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said in Manchester Crown Court the true number of Sinaga's victims may never be known. "You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city center wanting nothing more than a good night out with their friends," she said.

"One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirm this as an accurate description." She said the courts had rarely if ever seen such a prolonged "campaign of rape."

Reporting restrictions that had prevented the publication of Sinaga's name was lifted Monday. Prosecutors say Sinaga had a non-threatening manner. He befriended young men, including many who were intoxicated after a night out, and offered them a place to stay at his apartment.

He filmed many of the forced sexual encounters. Prosecutor Ian Rushton said many victims initially thanked Sinaga for offering them accommodation.

"But once back at his flat, he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification," Rushton said. Sinaga arrived in Britain from his native Indonesia on a student visa in 2007. He received two degrees in sociology and planning from the University of Manchester and was studying for his Ph.D. at the University of Leeds when he was suspended following his arrest in 2017.

His thesis was called: "Sexuality and everyday transnationalism. South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester." His Manchester church offered a statement in support of his character that did not seem to sway the judge.

"It is almost beyond belief that someone who could profess some Christian faith could at the same time have been committing such wicked and evil crimes," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese vessels, the government said on Monday, as the biggest stand-off with China for years escalated off Southeast Asias largest country.In ...

Merkel to meet Putin in Moscow for talks on Mideast crises

Berlin, Jan 6 AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, officials said Monday. Merkel and Putin will discuss cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020