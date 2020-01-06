Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh court orders government to ban single-use plastics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:12 IST
Bangladesh court orders government to ban single-use plastics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's high court ordered the government Monday to introduce steps by next year broadly banning single-use plastics following a landmark case brought by environmental groups. Pollution from single-use plastics is a major problem in Bangladesh, where nearly 170 million people live in a tiny sliver of low-lying land crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers and tributaries.

Waterways are frequently clogged by plastic garbage, leading to frequent flooding during the monsoon and causing widespread damage to the sensitive coastal mangroves. "The high court has directed the government to prohibit the use of single-use plastic items in hotels, motels, and restaurants throughout Bangladesh within a year," said Rizwana Hasan, a top environmental lawyer who moved the public interest litigation through the court.

"The government has also been directed to make all coastal areas free of polythene bags and single-use plastic items within the same period," Hasan told AFP. The court also ordered the government to fully implement a landmark 2002 order to ban the use of polythene bags.

Two decades ago Bangladesh became one of the first countries to ban polythene bags, but the order was never enforced -- owing partly to lobbying by plastic bag manufacturers. Still, Hasan called Monday's ruling an "important" step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa for naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr'

Two ships of the Royal Navy of Oman RNO arrived in Goa on Sunday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, officials said. RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port, they sai...

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over

Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the citys Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said. Students of the Jadav...

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020