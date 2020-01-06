Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 14 dead in Peru traffic accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lima
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:28 IST
At least 14 dead in Peru traffic accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 14 people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, police said on Monday. The accident happened early Monday on the main coastal highway used by many tour bus companies and linking the capital Lima with Arequipa in the south.

Police and firefighters took the injured to hospitals in Arequipa and Nazca, two cities that attract large numbers of tourists. "We're working at the accident site" in the Arequipa region, said traffic police colonel Erlyn Silva.

"It's possible it was provoked by speeding." The bus had left Lima and was heading to Arequipa, a journey of around 16 hours. Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Peru, particularly during the rainy season at this time of year, but also due to poor road surfaces, insufficient signage and a lack of control by authorities.

In 2019, 1,123 people died in traffic accidents in Peru, the interior ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar defends NDA govt's decision to allow ISI officials to visit Pathankot air base in 2016

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday defended the NDA governments decision in 2016 to allow a Pakistani probe team including officials from spy agency ISI to visit the Pathankot air force base to probe a terror attack. Speaking ...

Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary - BNA

Bahrains Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed by phone on Monday with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, state news agency BNA reported. Their conversation followed...

Reading of preamble to constitution to be made part of school

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will take steps to make reading of the preamble to the Constitution as part of school and college morning assembly. The decision has come as a response to the deman...

Race starts to replace UK Labour leader Corbyn

London, Jan 6 AFP Britains Labour Party on Monday began the formal contest to replace its leader, with centrists set to battle left-wingers in a fight for its ideological soul. Veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn announced he would step down fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020