Decision on triggering Iran dispute mechanism due in coming days - French minister

France's foreign minister said on Monday that the substance of the Iran nuclear deal was slowly disappearing and European powers would decide in the coming days whether to launch a dispute resolution process over Iran's latest violations.

"The latest decisions mean that the Iranians can now enrich uranium without any constraints, with the quantities they want, in the areas they want, and with the number of centrifuges they want," Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV. "The repeated violations leave us today asking about the long-term validity of this accord. We are considering launching the dispute mechanism resolution ... we will take a decision in the coming days."

