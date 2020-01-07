US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack

The United States deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.

"US Africa Command's East Africa Response Force (EARF) arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya, Jan. 5, to augment security to secure the airfield after an attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists," the statement said.

On Sunday, the compound was attacked by Al-Shabaab (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) terrorists, who killed one US soldier and two Pentagon contractors.

