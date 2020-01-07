British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus
A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was given a suspended jail sentence by a Cyprus court on Tuesday.
The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain and uproar from rights groups concerned the woman did not get a fair trial. Activists were holding a protest outside the courthouse in the town of Paralimni. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
